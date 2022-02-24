Iran chief negotiator says 'certain decisions' have to be taken in order to reach a deal
Western partners in the nuclear talks with Iran have to "take certain decisions" in order to reach an agreement, Iran's chief negotiator said on Thursday on Twitter.
"Being near the finish line is no guarantee to crossing it" and sealing an accord, Ali Bagheri said.
