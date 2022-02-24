Left Menu

Man arrested for making threat call to Israel envoy's office in Mumbai

He had called up the offices of various other envoys also as he was denied visa by some countries, the official said.On Monday, the man called up on the Israel consulate generals office located in Lower Parel area and allegedly threatened the staffer and used abusive language, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-02-2022 11:15 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 11:13 IST
Man arrested for making threat call to Israel envoy's office in Mumbai
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police have arrested a 38-year-old man for allegedly making a threat call to the Israel consulate general's office in Mumbai, an official said on Thursday. The accused is mentally unstable. He had called up the offices of various other envoys also as he was denied visa by some countries, the official said.

On Monday, the man called up on the Israel consulate general's office located in Lower Parel area and allegedly threatened the staffer and used abusive language, he said. Based on a complaint, an FIR was registered at the N M Joshi Marg police station against the then unidentified person.

During the investigation, the caller was traced to an area in Mumbai and he was placed under arrest, he said. The accused, identified as Madhur Mohin, a native of Gurugram in Haryana, is mentally unstable, the official said. During the investigation, it came to light that the accused had also made threatening calls to the offices of some other envoys, he said. Mohin wanted to go to abroad, but at least seven countries had denied visa to him. Hence, he would call up their offices to issue threats or hurl abuses, the official said.

Since the last two months, he was living out of his car in Mumbai, he said. After being arrested, the accused was produced in a court which granted him bail, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hit new record; Very small blood clot risk after first AstraZeneca COVID shot - UK studies and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boom

FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boo...

 Global
4
Researchers identify secret of Venus, hidden in heat of night

Researchers identify secret of Venus, hidden in heat of night

 Portugal

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022