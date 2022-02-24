Blinken, Austin discuss NATO's response to Russia with Stoltenberg -U.S. State Department

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with NATO Secretary General Jen Stoltenberg and discussed the alliance's coordinated response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the State Department said on Thursday.

They also discussed further steps to ensure the security of NATO's Eastern flank, and Blinken stressed that the U.S. commitment to NATO's Article 5 collective defense principle is ironclad, the department said.

