Scoreboard 5th Women's ODI: India vs New Zealand

PTI | Queenstown | Updated: 24-02-2022 11:20 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 11:17 IST
Scoreboard 5th Women's ODI: India vs New Zealand
Scoreboard of the fifth and final ODI between India Women and New Zealand Women here on Thursday. New Zealand Women Innings: Suzie Bates lbw b Meghna Singh 17 Sophie Devine c Gayakwad b Rana 34 Amelia Kerr c Ghosh b Sharma 66 Amy Satterthwaite c Rana b Sharma 12 Lauren Down lbw b Rana 30 Katey Martin c Ghosh b Poonam Yadav 15 Hayley Jensen c Goswami b Gayakwad 30 Frances Mackay b Gayakwad 15 Hannah Rowe run out (Meghna Singh/Gayakwad) 13 Rosemary Mair not out 7 Extras: (LB-5, W-7) 12 Total: (For 9 wickets in 50 overs) 251 Fall of wickets: 1-27, 2-95, 3-123, 4-139, 5-177, 6-187, 7-225, 8-234, 9-251 Bowling: Jhulan Goswami 7-1-40-0, Meghna Singh 5-0-22-1, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 10-0-61-2, Deepti Sharma 10-0-42-2, Sneh Rana 9-0-40-2, Poonam Yadav 9-1-410-1. India Women Innings: Shafali Verma c Down b Jensen 9 Smriti Mandhana c Bates b Kerr 71 Deepti Sharma c Mair b Jonas 21 Harmanpreet Kaur c Satterthwaite b Rowe 63 Mithali Raj not out 54 Richa Ghosh not out 7 Extras: (LB-7, W-20) 27 Total: (For 4 wickets in 46 overs) 252 Fall of wickets: 1-29, 2-89, 3-153, 4-225 Bowling: Hayley Jensen 4-0-29-1, Hannah Rowe 9-0-41-1, Frances Mackay 10-0-47-0, Rosemary Mair 2-0-18-0, Fran Jonas 8 -0-40-1, Amelia Kerr 10-0-55-1, Sophie Devine 3-0-15-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

