New Zealand condemns advance of Russian military into Ukraine

“Russia’s actions are a flagrant breach of fundamental international rules; the use of force to change borders is strictly prohibited under international law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 24-02-2022 11:21 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 11:21 IST
Aotearoa New Zealand condemns the advance of Russian military personnel and equipment into Ukraine, Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta announced.

"New Zealand condemns the advance of military personnel and equipment into of Ukraine, which represents a clear violation of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. We stand with the people of Ukraine impacted by this conflict. Our thoughts are with them," Nanaia Mahuta said.

"We join the international community in calling on Russia to cease military operations in Ukraine, and immediately and permanently withdraw, to ensure all possible steps are taken to protect civilians in line with international humanitarian law, and return to diplomatic negotiations to de-escalate this conflict.

"We remain in close contact with partners on the evolving situation, including on appropriate measures being considered by the international community. I will make a further announcement in due course," Nanaia Mahuta said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

