Polish PM calls for 'fiercest possible' sanctions on Russia

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called on Thursday for an immediate reaction to Russia's aggression on Ukraine, seeking the "fiercest possible" sanctions.

"We must immediately respond to Russia's criminal aggression on Ukraine," Morawiecki wrote on Twitter.

"Europe and the free world have to stop Putin. Today's European Council should approve the fiercest possible sanctions. Our support for Ukraine must be real."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)