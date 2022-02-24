Polish PM calls for 'fiercest possible' sanctions on Russia
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 24-02-2022 11:32 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 11:27 IST
- Country:
- Poland
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called on Thursday for an immediate reaction to Russia's aggression on Ukraine, seeking the "fiercest possible" sanctions.
"We must immediately respond to Russia's criminal aggression on Ukraine," Morawiecki wrote on Twitter.
"Europe and the free world have to stop Putin. Today's European Council should approve the fiercest possible sanctions. Our support for Ukraine must be real."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Morawiecki
- Ukraine
- European Council
- Russia
- Polish
- Mateusz Morawiecki
- Putin
- Europe
Advertisement
ALSO READ
European, U.S. regulators tell banks to prepare for Russian cyberattack threat
Russia tells UK to drop sanctions rhetoric or expect short talks in Moscow
Russia's daily coronavirus cases hit new record high
Russia's state RT channel appeals against German ban in court
Ukraine projects calm over Russia fears despite US rhetoric