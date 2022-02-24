Left Menu

Syria says Israeli strike near Damascus kills 3 soldiers

Israel fired several missiles toward Syrian military positions near the capital Damascus early Thursday, killing three soldiers and causing material damage, state media reported.State TV quoted an unnamed Syrian military official as saying that most of the Israeli missiles were shot down by Syrian air defences. Israel did not comment on the attack.

PTI | Damascus | Updated: 24-02-2022 11:35 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 11:28 IST
Syria says Israeli strike near Damascus kills 3 soldiers
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Syria

Israel fired several missiles toward Syrian military positions near the capital Damascus early Thursday, killing three soldiers and causing material damage, state media reported.

State TV quoted an unnamed Syrian military official as saying that most of the Israeli missiles were shot down by Syrian air defences. It added that some military positions near Damascus were hit, leaving three soldiers dead.

The attack came a day after Syria said that several missiles from northern Israel struck areas around the southern town of Quneitra, causing only material damage. Israel did not comment on the attack. It has made hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria during its past decade of civil war, but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.

Israel has acknowledged, however, that it targets bases of Iran-allied militias, such as Lebanon's Hezbollah that fights on the side of Syrian President Bashar Assad's forces.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hit new record; Very small blood clot risk after first AstraZeneca COVID shot - UK studies and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boom

FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boo...

 Global
4
Researchers identify secret of Venus, hidden in heat of night

Researchers identify secret of Venus, hidden in heat of night

 Portugal

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022