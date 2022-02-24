Czech Republic says Russian attack on Ukraine a 'barbaric act of aggression'
Russia's attack on Ukraine is a "barbaric act of aggression" and the Czech Republic will respond together with its allies, Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said on Thursday.
"The Kremlin's decision to launch a completely unprovoked attack is unacceptable and in contradiction to international law," he said on Twitter.
"Together with allies, we will respond to this barbaric act of aggression."
