Czech Republic says Russian attack on Ukraine a 'barbaric act of aggression'

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 24-02-2022 11:40 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 11:33 IST
Jan Lipavsky Image Credit: Twitter(@JanLipavsky)
  • Czech Republic

Russia's attack on Ukraine is a "barbaric act of aggression" and the Czech Republic will respond together with its allies, Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said on Thursday.

"The Kremlin's decision to launch a completely unprovoked attack is unacceptable and in contradiction to international law," he said on Twitter.

"Together with allies, we will respond to this barbaric act of aggression."

