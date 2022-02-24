Left Menu

China tells Chinese nationals in Ukraine to stay at home as precaution

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 24-02-2022 11:43 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 11:34 IST
China tells Chinese nationals in Ukraine to stay at home as precaution
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Chinese embassy in Ukraine on Thursday told its nationals in Ukraine to stay put at home as a precautionary measure, following the bombings of some Ukrainian cities and deployment of military operations in the country.

The situation in Ukraine has deteriorated sharply and security risks have risen, with social order potentially descending into chaos, the embassy warned, stopping short of telling Chinese citizens to consider leaving the country.

