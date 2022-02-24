Poland says it expects NATO's eastern flank to be reinforced

Poland expects a decision on reinforcing NATO's eastern flank after Russian forces invaded Ukraine, a Polish government spokesman said on Thursday. "Now is the time to reinforce NATO's eastern flank. We expect such decisions to be taken," Piotr Muller said.

He said Polish diplomatic missions in Ukraine would remain open "as long as possible".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)