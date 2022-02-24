Ukraine says Russian army attacked from Belarus
They said the Ukrainian border guards were firing back, adding that there was no immediate report of casualties.Russian troops have deployed to its ally Belarus for military drills, a move that the West saw as a prelude to an invasion of Ukraine.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine's border guard agency says the Russian military has attacked the country from neighbouring Belarus.
The agency said the Russian troops unleashed artillery barrage as part of an attack backed by Belarus. They said the Ukrainian border guards were firing back, adding that there was no immediate report of casualties.
Russian troops have deployed to its ally Belarus for military drills, a move that the West saw as a prelude to an invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian capital of Kyiv is about 75 km (50 miles) south of the border with Belarus.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 5-France's Macron calls for calm to resolve Ukraine crisis
British PM Johnson to visit Poland for talks on Ukraine
Japan ready to supply LNG to Europe if Ukrainian crisis escalates
Sports News Roundup: Exclusive-Belarusian skier flees country after ban for political views; Tennis-Tearful Del Potro loses on comeback as retirement looms and more
Ukraine projects calm over Russia fears despite US rhetoric