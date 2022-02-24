Here are what you need to know about the Ukraine crisis right now: HEADLINES

* Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a "special military operation" against Ukraine early on Thursday to eliminate what he called a serious threat. * Putin says his aim is to demilitarise and 'denazify' Ukraine.

* Russian forces fired missiles at several Ukrainian cities and landed troops on its south coast on Thursday, officials and media said. * Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine's Donetsk have launched large-scale strikes against Ukrainian forces along the line of contact, Russia's Interfax news agency cited a separatist spokesman as saying on Thursday.

* Ukraine Defence Minister says the enemy began intense shelling of Ukrainian units in the east, military control centers, and airfields. * U.S. President Joe Biden condemned the unprovoked and unjustified attacks by the Russian military in a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

QUOTES "I have decided to conduct a special military operation," said Putin.

"Its goal is to protect people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide... for the last eight years. And for this we will strive for the demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine. "And to bring to court those who committed numerous bloody crimes against civilians, including against citizens of the Russian Federation."

COMING EVENTS * U.S. President Joe Biden will meet with his counterparts from the Group of Seven allies early Thursday to map out more severe measures against Russia after President Vladimir Putin launched what Biden called "a premeditated war" against Ukraine.

* European Union leaders will discuss a further sanctions package on Russia at an emergency meeting later on Thursday, the EU said in a statement. * NATO ambassadors to hold an emergency meeting on Thursday

