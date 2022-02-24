Russia says it has taken out infrastructure at Ukraine air bases -reports
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-02-2022 11:57 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 11:52 IST
Russia's defence ministry said it has taken out military infrastructure at Ukrainian air bases and degraded Ukraine's air defences, Russian news agencies reported.
The Russian ministry denied reports that one of its aircraft had been downed over Ukraine. Ukraine's military said earlier that five Russian planes and one helicopter had been shot down over its Luhansk region.
