Slovakia condemns Russian attack on Ukraine
Reuters | Prague | Updated: 24-02-2022 11:59 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 11:58 IST
Slovakia condemns "in strongest possible terms" Russia's attack on neighbor Ukraine, Prime Minister Eduard Heger said on Twitter on Thursday.
"Times when the democratic world wants to live in peace, Russia wants war. We are ready and will act united," he said.
