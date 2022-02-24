Italy condemns Russia's attack on Ukraine as "unjustifiable" - PM
Reuters | Rome | Updated: 24-02-2022 12:03 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 12:00 IST
- Country:
- Italy
Italy condemns Russia's attack on Ukraine as "unjustified and unjustifiable" and is working with its European and NATO allies to respond immediately with unity and determination, the Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Thursday.
Russian forces fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine and landed troops on its south coast on Thursday, officials and media said, after President Vladimir Putin authorised what he called a special military operation in the east.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- European
- Italian
- NATO
- south coast
- Ukraine
- Mario Draghi
- the east
- Russia
- Italy
- Russian
- Vladimir Putin
Advertisement
ALSO READ
European, U.S. regulators tell banks to prepare for Russian cyberattack threat
Russia tells UK to drop sanctions rhetoric or expect short talks in Moscow
Russia's daily coronavirus cases hit new record high
Russia's state RT channel appeals against German ban in court
Ukraine projects calm over Russia fears despite US rhetoric