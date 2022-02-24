Russia limits movement of commercial vessels in Azov sea - sources
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-02-2022 12:08 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 12:00 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia has restricted movement of commercial vessels in the Azov sea until further notice, two grain industry sources told Reuters on Thursday.
Russia's state agency for maritime and river transport did not immediately reply to a Reuters' request for comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement