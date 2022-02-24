Left Menu

Russia says it takes out Ukraine's air defences, air bases -reports

Russia's defence ministry said on Thursday it had taken out military infrastructure at Ukraine's air bases and "suppressed" its air defences, Russian news agencies reported. The ministry denied reports that its aircraft had been downed over Ukraine. Earlier, Ukraine's military had said five Russian planes and one helicopter were shot down over its Luhansk region.

