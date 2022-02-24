Russia throws Europe into 'very dark situation', says Norway PM
Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 24-02-2022 12:22 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 12:15 IST
Norway, a NATO member that shares a border with Russia in the Arctic, condemned Russia's attack on Ukraine.
"Russia has the full and whole responsibility for throwing Europe into this very dark situation," Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said in a statement on Thursday.
Separately, the Norwegian foreign ministry said it was moving its embassy in Ukraine to the western city of Lviv from the capital, Kyiv.
