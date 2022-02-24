French President Macron calls on Russia to end immediately military actions in Ukraine
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 24-02-2022 12:34 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 12:29 IST
- Country:
- France
French President Emmanuel Macron condemned on Thursday Russia's military actions in Ukraine and called on Moscow to end them immediately.
President Vladimir Putin authorised "a special military operation" against Ukraine on Thursday morning to eliminate what he called a serious threat, saying his aim was to demilitarise Russia's southern neighbour.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Moscow
- Ukraine
- French
- Russia
- Emmanuel Macron
- Vladimir Putin
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 5-France's Macron calls for calm to resolve Ukraine crisis
Monaco reaches French Cup semis with 2-0 win over Amiens
French Resolution on China genocide likely to strain ties: Report
Russia tells UK to drop sanctions rhetoric or expect short talks in Moscow
British PM Johnson to visit Poland for talks on Ukraine