Russian cenbank says will start FX interventions as rouble tanks
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-02-2022 12:39 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 12:33 IST
- Country:
- Russia
The Russian central bank will start interventions on the currency market and will offer extra liquidity to the banking sector to secure financial stability, the bank said on Thursday.
The rouble crashed to an all-time low on Thursday after President Vladimir Putin authorised what he called a special military operation in Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Czech minister: Putin gave Europe 'gift' as gas crisis showed alternatives exist
Czech minister: Putin gave Europe 'gift' as gas crisis showed alternatives exist
Britain's Johnson plans to warn Putin as he bids to be leader of European solidarity
Kazakh leader thanks Putin for help during January unrest
Macron refused Russian COVID test in Putin trip over DNA theft fears -sources