Spanish PM coordinating with NATO over Russia
Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 24-02-2022 12:42 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 12:37 IST
The Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Thursday morning condemned the Russian military operation in Ukraine and said he is in contact with allies from NATO to coordinate a response.
