Ukraine says Russian military hardware entering from Crimea

Ukraine said on Thursday that Russia was moving military equipment into the country from annexed Crimea and that Russia was shelling it across the country all the way to western Ukraine's Lviv region.

Ukraine was facing non-stop cyber attacks, one official said. Another said that one person had been killed and another injured by shelling in Kyiv region.

