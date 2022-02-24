Portugal calls for immediate end of Russian military operation in Ukraine
Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 24-02-2022 12:45 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 12:41 IST
Portugal's Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva called on Thursday for an immediate end of the Russian military operation in Ukraine.
"The military operation launched this morning by Russia on Ukraine's territory is an unjustified aggression and a gross violation of international law," Santos Silva said on his Twitter account.
