Chinese embassy in Ukraine tells citizens to display Chinese flags on vehicles

"The Chinese flag can be affixed to an obvious place on the body of the vehicle," the embassy said in advice to any nationals who decide to venture out. During Lebanon's military conflict with Israel in 2006, Chinese diplomatic personnel and their families evacuating the embassy in Beirut had draped their vehicles with the Chinese national flag to avoid being randomly targeted. China has so far stopped short of telling its citizens to consider leaving Ukraine.

Reuters | Updated: 24-02-2022 12:50 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 12:50 IST
China's embassy in Kyiv told its citizens in Ukraine to stay home or at least take the precaution of displaying a Chinese flag on their vehicles if they needed to drive anywhere, following Russia's attack on the country.

