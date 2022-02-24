Here are what you need to know about the Ukraine crisis right now: HEADLINES

* Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a "special military operation" against Ukraine early on Thursday to eliminate what he called a serious threat. * Putin says his aim is to demilitarise and 'denazify' Ukraine.

* President Volodymyr Zelensky approved a decree on martial law, parliament approves the measure * Russian troops attacked Ukraine from Belarus as well as Russia with Belarusian support at around 5 a.m. local time on Thursday, and an attack was also being launched from annexed Crimea, Ukraine's border guard service said.

* Gunfire heard near the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. * Ukraine said Russia was shelling across Ukraine all the way to the western Lviv region.

* U.S. President Joe Biden condemned the unprovoked and unjustified attack by the Russian military in a call with Zelensky. * Central European countries condemned Russia's attack and started preparations to receive potentially hundreds of thousands of people fleeing Ukraine.

QUOTES - "I have decided to conduct a special military operation... to protect people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide... for the last eight years," Putin said. "And for this, we will strive for the demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.

"And to bring to court those who committed numerous bloody crimes against civilians, including against citizens of the Russian Federation." - "Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter.

COMING EVENTS * U.S. President Joe Biden will meet with his G7 counterparts early Thursday to map out more severe measures against Russia after Putin launched what Biden called "a premeditated war" against Ukraine.

* European Union leaders will discuss a further sanctions package on Russia at an emergency meeting later on Thursday, the EU said in a statement. * NATO ambassadors to hold an emergency meeting on Thursday

