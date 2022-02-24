China calls for restraint in Ukraine, rejects the term 'invasion'
China reiterated on Thursday a call for all parties involved in the situation in Ukraine to exercise restraint and rejected a foreign journalist's description of Russia's actions as an invasion.
The comments were made by foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying at a regular daily briefing.
