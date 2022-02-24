SC dismisses plea seeking stay on release of movie Gangubai Kathiawadi
The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain a plea seeking stay on the release of Bollywood movie Gangubai Kathiawadi.
The Alia Bhatt-starrer, produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bhansali Production Private Ltd, is scheduled for release on Friday.
A bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and J K Maheswari dismissed the plea of Babuji Rawji Shah, who claims to be the adopted son of Gangubai, against the Bombay High Court's order declining him various reliefs such as interim stay on the release of the movie.
''SLP dismissed. Reasons to follow,'' the bench said.
