France convenes national defence council meeting after Ukraine invasion
France will convene a national defence council meeting for 0900 CET after Russian troops moved into Ukraine, the French presidency said on Thursday.
In a statement, the French presidential palace also said that President Emmanuel Macron spoke via mobile phone to his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who has asked for multiple interventions in support of his country.
