S.Korea to join economic sanctions against Russia

President Moon Jae-in said on Thursday that South Korea would join with other countries by imposing economic sanctions on Russia over its military operations in Ukraine. Russian forces fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine and landed troops on its coast on Thursday, officials and media said, after President Vladimir Putin authorised what he called a special military operation in the east.

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 24-02-2022 13:26 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 13:14 IST
Moon Jae-in Image Credit: Flickr
President Moon Jae-in said on Thursday that South Korea would join with other countries by imposing economic sanctions on Russia over its military operations in Ukraine.

Russian forces fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine and landed troops on its coast on Thursday, officials and media said, after President Vladimir Putin authorized what he called a special military operation in the east. At a National Security Council meeting in Seoul, Moon said that Ukraine's sovereignty, territory, and independence must be respected, press secretary Park Soo-Hyun told a briefing.

"The use of military force that causes the damage of innocent lives cannot be justified in any case," Moon said. South Korea will support the international community's efforts to restrain armed aggression and seek a peaceful resolution, including by joining in economic sanctions, Moon added.

Park did not elaborate on what the sanctions may be.

