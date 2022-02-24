EU says to slap harshest ever sanctions on Russia for Ukraine attack

The European Union will slap the harshest package of sanctions ever implemented on Russia for attacking Ukraine, the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday.

"The European Union will respond in the strongest possible ways...(EU leaders) will adopt a stronger package, the harshest package of sanctions we have ever implemented," he told reporters in Brussels.

