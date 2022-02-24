Czech ministry says its embassy in Kyiv is temporarily closed
Reuters | Prague | Updated: 24-02-2022 13:34 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 13:21 IST
The Czech Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that it had temporarily closed the Czech embassy in Ukraine's capital Kyiv due to the significant worsening of the security situation after Russia's invasion.
The ministry said that the Czech consulate in western Ukraine's Lviv was still operating.
