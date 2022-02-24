UK will bring in new sanctions on Russia on Thursday - minister

Britain will respond to Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to authorise military action in Ukraine with the largest and most severe sanctions package Moscow has ever seen, a junior British minister said, adding that some would begin on Thursday.

"This will be the largest and most severe economic sanctions package that Russia has ever seen," junior foreign office minister James Cleverly told BBC TV on Thursday. "An unprecedented, punitive set of sanctions, which we will start today but also we'll be announcing further sanctions measures over the forthcoming days."

