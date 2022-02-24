Ukrainian armed forces are fighting hard, says presidential adviser
Ukrainian armed forces are fighting hard in the face of a massive Russian artillery bombardment of infrastructure facilities, an adviser in President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office said on Thursday.
Zelenskiy's spokesman said there was no panic in the presidency.
