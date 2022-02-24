Left Menu

Baltics call on stop to Russia's access to SWIFT payment system

Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 24-02-2022 13:48 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 13:48 IST
  • Lithuania

The foreign ministers of the Baltic states, once ruled from Moscow but now members of NATO and the European Union, called on Thursday to stop Russia's access to the SWIFT payment system and to provide Ukraine with weapons and ammunition.

The international community should "impose the strongest possible sanctions on Russia, including disengaging Russia from SWIFT," the three foreign ministers said in a joint statement.

