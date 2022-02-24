Here are what you need to know about the Ukraine crisis right now: HEADLINES

* Russian forces fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine and landed troops on its coast on Thursday, officials and media said, after President Vladimir Putin authorized what he called a special military operation in the east. * Putin says he aims to demilitarise and 'denazify' Ukraine.

* Russian troops attacked Ukraine from Belarus as well as Russia and from annexed Crimea, Ukraine's border guard service said. Russia's defense ministry said its airstrikes were not targeting cities. * Gunfire was heard near the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. Ukraine said Russia was shelling across Ukraine to the western Lviv region.

* Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appealed to world leaders to impose all possible sanctions, saying Putin wanted to destroy the Ukrainian state. * U.S. President Joe Biden condemned the attack and said the United States and its allies would impose "severe sanctions" on Russia.

* Central European countries condemned Russia's attack and started preparations to receive potentially hundreds of thousands of people fleeing Ukraine. QUOTES

- "I have decided to conduct a special military operation... to protect people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide," Putin said. "And for this, we will strive for the demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine. "And to bring to court those who committed numerous bloody crimes against civilians, including against citizens of the Russian Federation."

- "Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter. COMING EVENTS

* U.S. President Joe Biden will meet with his G7 counterparts early Thursday to map out more severe measures against Russia after Putin launched what Biden called "a premeditated war" against Ukraine. * European Union leaders will discuss a further sanctions package on Russia at an emergency meeting later on Thursday, the EU said in a statement.

* NATO ambassadors to hold an emergency meeting on Thursday. * U.N. Security Council to discuss a resolution condemning the invasion.

