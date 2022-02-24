QUOTEBOX-Leaders' key quotes after Russia invades Ukraine

Following is a rundown of quotes from leaders and other senior figures shaping events after Russian forces invade of Ukraine. RUSSIAN PRESIDENT VLADIMIR PUTIN

"I have decided to conduct a special military operation... to protect people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide... for the last eight years. "And for this we will strive for the demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine. "And to bring to court those who committed numerous bloody crimes against civilians, including against citizens of the Russian Federation."

UKRAINIAN FOREIGN MINISTER DMYTRO KULEBA "Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes."

U.S PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN "President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering...

"I will be meeting with the leaders of the G7, and the United States and our allies and partners will be imposing severe sanctions on Russia." EUROPEAN COMMISSION PRESIDENT URSULA VON DER LEYEN

"President Putin is responsible for bringing war back to Europe... "We will target strategic sectors of the Russian economy by blocking their access to key technologies and markets. We will weaken Russia's economic base and its capacity to modernise."

"In addition, we will freeze Russian assets in the EU and stop the access of Russian banks to the European financial market." GERMAN ECONOMY MINISTER ROBERT HABECK

"We have a land war in Europe that we thought was only to find in history books. It is a flagrant breach of international law. For Russia, this attack will have severe political and economic consequences." FRENCH PRESIDENT EMMANUEL MACRON

"France strongly condemns the decision of Russia to start a war with Ukraine. Russia must immediately put an end to its military operations." BRITISH PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON

"President Putin has chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction by launching this unprovoked attack on Ukraine."

