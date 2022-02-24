Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-02-2022 14:10 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 13:53 IST
FIR against politician after video shows him raising sword during protest in Mumbai
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Mumbai Police have registered an FIR against former Mumbai BJP youth wing president Mohit Kamboj for allegedly wielding a sword during a protest and violation of COVID-19 norms, an official said on Thursday.

A video surfaced on Wednesday purportedly showing Kamboj wielding a sword presented to him during a protest organised to hail the arrest of NCP leader and Maharashtra cabinet minister Nawab Malik by the ED in a money laundering case.

Following Malik's arrest, some BJP workers burst crackers outside the residence of Kamboj at Santa Cruz in western suburbs.

After the video surfaced, a police team reached the spot to look into the matter.

The police on Wednesday night registered an FIR against Kamboj under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 188 (disobeying the order of public servant), and provisions of the Arms Act and the Maharashtra Police Act, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

