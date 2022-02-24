Karnataka Congress leaders to meet Rahul Gandhi at 3:30 pm
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2022 13:54 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 13:54 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader DK Shivakumar and working presidents of Karnataka Congress will meet MP Rahul Gandhi at his Delhi residence at 3:30 pm on Thursday.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
