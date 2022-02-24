Left Menu

Ukraine cenbank bans FX purchases on interbank market, fixes hryvnia rate

Ukraine's central bank has banned foreign currency purchases on the interbank market and fixed the official hryvnia exchange rate on Feb. 24, Governor Kyrylo Shevchenko said on Thursday as Ukrainian assets suffered after Russian forces invaded Ukraine. Shevchenko said foreign currency sales would not be limited. He said the bank was prohibiting the issuance of cash in foreign currency and limiting cash withdrawals from accounts to 100,000 hryvnia ($3,356.67) a day.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-02-2022 14:13 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 13:56 IST
Ukraine's central bank has banned foreign currency purchases on the interbank market and fixed the official hryvnia exchange rate on Feb. 24, Governor Kyrylo Shevchenko said on Thursday as Ukrainian assets suffered after Russian forces invaded Ukraine.

Shevchenko said foreign currency sales would not be limited. He said the bank was prohibiting the issuance of cash in foreign currency and limiting cash withdrawals from accounts to 100,000 hryvnias ($3,356.67) a day. ($1 = 29.7914 hryvnias)

