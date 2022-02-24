Security video: Russian military vehicles cross into Ukraine
PTI | Moscow | Updated: 24-02-2022 14:19 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 14:06 IST
Security camera footage shows a line of Russian military vehicles crossing into Ukraine from Russian-annexed Crimea.
Russian troops launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday. President Vladimir Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to "consequences you have never seen".
