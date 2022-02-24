Belarusian forces not involved in attack on Ukraine, Lukashenko says
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-02-2022 14:21 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 14:09 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday that the Belarusian armed forces were not taking part in Russia's military operation against Ukraine, the Belta news agency reported.
Ukraine's border guard service said earlier that Russian troops attacked Ukraine from Belarus as well as Russia with Belarusian support at around 5 a.m. local time.
"Our troops are taking no part in this operation," Lukashenko was quoted as saying.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Belta
- Ukraine
- Alexander Lukashenko
- Russia
- Belarusian
- Lukashenko
- Belarus
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
European, U.S. regulators tell banks to prepare for Russian cyberattack threat
Russia tells UK to drop sanctions rhetoric or expect short talks in Moscow
Russia's daily coronavirus cases hit new record high
Sports News Roundup: Exclusive-Belarusian skier flees country after ban for political views; Tennis-Tearful Del Potro loses on comeback as retirement looms and more
Russia's state RT channel appeals against German ban in court