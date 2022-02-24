Ukrainian envoy says will discuss Kyiv's demands with Turkey amid Russia offensive

Ukraine's ambassador to Turkey said on Thursday he was going to the Turkish Foreign Ministry to discuss demands by Kyiv, including shutting off access to the Black Sea, after Russia launched an offensive against its neighbour.

Earlier, Ambassador Vasyl Bodnar said Ukraine had asked Turkey to close the Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits to Russian ships and demanded sanctions on Moscow.

