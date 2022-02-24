Ukrainian leader pleads for help fending off Russian attack
PTI | Moscow | Updated: 24-02-2022 14:28 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 14:14 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is urging global leaders to provide defense assistance to Ukraine and help protect its airspace from Russia.
In a statement that comes amid Russia's wide-ranging attack on Ukraine that began early Thursday, Zelenskyy said that Russia "has unleased a war with Ukraine and the entire democratic world".
He asked for world leaders to provide large-scale defense support and to protect Ukraine's airspace from the "aggressor".
