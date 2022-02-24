Left Menu

Why didn't Centre make arrangements to bring back students stuck in Ukraine, says Congress' Randeep Singh Surjewala

Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Thursday slammed the Centre for not making timely arrangements to bring back the Indian students stuck in Ukraine.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2022 14:23 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 14:23 IST
Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Thursday slammed the Centre for not making timely arrangements to bring back the Indian students stuck in Ukraine. He charged that maintaining silence on such issues has become a habit of the Modi government.

"Turning your face away in every difficult time.. and keeping silence has become a habit of the Modi government. Our 20,000 Indian youth in Ukraine are forced to grapple with fear, apprehension and life-threatening situations. Why didn't you make arrangements to bring them safely in time? Is this the 'self-reliant' mission?," said Surjewala in a tweet. Earlier on Thursday, a special Air India flight had returned from mid-air as Ukraine airspace got closed.

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) on Thursday landed at the Delhi airport at around 7:45 am carrying 182 Indian nationals, mostly students. Amid the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, several airlines are operating special flights, including Air India, to bring back Indian nationals safely. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

