India embassy in Ukraine says arrangements being made for evacuation
Reuters | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-02-2022 14:36 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 14:26 IST
- Country:
- India
The Indian embassy in Ukraine said https://bit.ly/3IjlRwe on Thursday alternative arrangements were being made to evacuate Indians since the Ukrainian airspace had been closed.
Russian forces fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine and landed troops on its coast on Thursday, officials and media said, after President Vladimir Putin authorised what he called a special military operation.
