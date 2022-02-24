We will unleash full sanctions package against Russia, Germany's Baerbock says

The world must respond resolutely to Russia's invasion of Ukraine or later pay an even higher price, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Thursday, pledging to unleash a "full" package of sanctions against Russia.

Adding that Ukraine had done nothing to merit Russia's invasion, she addressed Russian President Vladimir Putin, telling him that he would never destroy people's belief in freedom and democracy.

"We woke up in a different world today," Baerbock told reporters. "We will launch the full package of massive sanctions against Russia ... If we do not take a firm stand now, we will pay an even higher price."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)