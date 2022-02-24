Lithuania moves to declare state of emergency after Russia invades Ukraine
The Lithuanian parliament will decide whether to declare a state of emergency after Russian forces invaded Ukraine on Thursday, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said.
The Baltic state once ruled from Moscow but is now part of NATO and the European Union, will also propose that further sanctions should be imposed on Belarus, as Russian troops attacked Ukraine from Belarus as well.
