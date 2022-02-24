China rejects calling Russia move 'invasion,' urges citizens in Ukraine to stay home

China rejected calling Russia's moves on Ukraine an "invasion" and urged all sides to exercise restraint, even as it advised its citizens there to stay home or at least take the precaution of displaying a Chinese flag if they needed to drive anywhere. Russian forces on Thursday fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine and landed troops on its coast, officials and media said, after President Vladimir Putin authorised what he called a special military operation in the east.

During a packed daily media briefing in Beijing, Hua Chunying, spokesperson at China's foreign ministry, bridled at journalists' characterisation of Russia's actions. "You are using a typical Western media question method of using the word invasion," Hua said.

"China is closely monitoring the latest situation. We call on all sides to exercise restraint to prevent the situation from getting out of control," she added. Russia's attack on Ukraine comes weeks after Russian President Vladimir Putin met with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping just before the Winter Olympics in Beijing. The two sides announced a strategic partnership aimed at countering U.S. influence, and said they would have "no 'forbidden' areas of cooperation".

The Games ended on Sunday. Xi and Putin have developed a close partnership over the years, but Russia's actions in Ukraine put China, which has an oft-stated foreign policy principle of non-interference, in an awkward position, experts say.

China has been expected to back Russia diplomatically and perhaps economically in the event of an invasion of Ukraine, but not militarily. Hua, in response to a question on Thursday, said China would not provide weapons in the conflict. China's embassy in Kyiv warned that the situation in Ukraine has deteriorated sharply and security risks have risen, with social order potentially descending into chaos.

"The Chinese flag can be affixed to an obvious place on the body of the vehicle," the embassy said in advice to any nationals who decide to venture out. During Lebanon's military conflict with Israel in 2006, Chinese diplomatic personnel and their families evacuating the embassy in Beirut had draped their vehicles with the Chinese national flag to avoid being randomly targeted.

China has so far stopped short of telling its citizens to consider leaving Ukraine. A security advisory issued by the embassy earlier this week had warned Chinese nationals to stock up on daily necessities such as food and water.

