Siren goes off in Polish town on border with Ukraine - Reuters witness

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 24-02-2022 14:49 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 14:39 IST
A siren went off on Thursday in the Polish town of Medyka, a border crossing with Ukraine, a Reuters witness said.
After weeks of denying plans to attack neighbouring Ukraine, Russian forces fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine and landed troops on its coast on Thursday.
