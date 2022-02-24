Poland says its citizens should leave Ukraine immediately
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 24-02-2022 14:54 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 14:43 IST
- Country:
- Poland
The Polish foreign ministry said on Thursday all Polish citizens should leave Ukraine immediately after Russia launched an invasion of the country.
"Due to the military operations in Ukraine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs advises against any travel to Ukraine. Polish citizens staying in Ukraine should leave its territory immediately," it said in a statement.
A Polish government spokesman said earlier that Polish diplomatic missions in Ukraine would remain open "as long as possible".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Polish
- Ukraine
- Ministry of Foreign Affairs
- Russia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Polish bill increasing government control of schools passes parliament
Polish ruling party presents bill to end rule of law dispute with EU
Polish foreign minister proposes further Ukraine talks within OSCE
Polish minister calls EU top court ruling an attack on Poland's sovereignty
EU top court dismisses Polish, Hungarian rule of law challenge